There’s Never Enough TV on Netflix

When Programming For Over 93 Million Unique Tastes Around The World, Creating More Than 1,000 Hours of Original Content is Just the Beginning

NEW YORK, Feb. 8 — Internet TV knows no time slot, no genre and no geographic bounds. Freed from these constraints, Netflix is able to program for over 93 million unique tastes of entertainment lovers around the world, from the romantic comedy lover in Paris to the sci-fi aficionado in Sao Paulo and everyone in between. That’s why in 2017, the streaming service will deliver the biggest and most diverse slate in Netflix history — with more than 1,000 hours of new series, films, stand-up specials, documentaries and more for members around the world.

“We aren’t in the business of creating ‘one size fits all’ programming, or building slates to fill a finite number of hours of a programming grid,” said Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer at Netflix. “We’re catering to a dynamic world full of people with different tastes – and as a result, no two Netflix experiences are alike – we want to have something for everyone to enjoy.”

Netflix’s goal is to create an experience that consistently presents the right content to the right member at the right time. Over time, the service has improved its algorithms and developed a global recommendation system, delivering an even more personalized experience that helps members easily find a diverse set of movies, TV shows and more that they otherwise may not have been able to discover.

“The beautiful thing about the internet is that it has ushered in a new era of television centered on delivering the best possible experience to millions of people around the world — with the singular goal of connecting people with stories they’ll love,” said Todd Yellin, Vice President of Product. “Human beings have incredibly diverse and unique tastes — each person is more than the demographic group they belong to. At Netflix, we not only have a catalog that meets the needs of these tastes and moods, but we use our technology to ensure we surface the right story to the right person at the right moment.”