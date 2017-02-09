Northeast men’s basketball soars past Central, 91-75

NORFOLK – The Northeast Community College men’s basketball team has improved to 20-7 after their 91-75 victory over Central Community College here Wednesday night.

The Hawks shot 50 percent for the game to Central’s 44 percent.

Vance Johnson led Northeast with 18 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Jalen Mobley dished out 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists, while Marty Hill had 15 points and four assists. Mathew Wingett totaled 13 points and five rebounds.

The Raiders were led by Marco Fabietti with a game-high 24 points.

Northeast will travel to Beatrice on Tuesday, February 14, to face Southeast Community College in a 7:30 p.m. game.