Improved defense gives Hawks 86-60 win over Central

NORFOLK – An improved defense and early control of the tempo led the Northeast Community College women’s basketball team to an 86-60 win over Central Community College here Wednesday night.

“We played a decent first half on the defensive end of the floor, and we got the tempo going in our favor,” said Hawks Coach Matt Svehla. “Our scoring usually takes care of itself, but sometimes we don’t defend like we need to. Giving up 13 points in the first quarter and only six in the second was good to see out of our team.”

The Hawks recorded 31 assists on their 38 total baskets for the night. “We usually share the ball very well, and those assist numbers represent that,” said Svehla.

Two Hawk players recorded double doubles: Mykala Baylor with 20 points and 17 rebounds, and Iva Belosevic with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Cynthia Jorge scored 13 points; Bianca McDonald, 11; and Maddie Egr, ten.

The Raiders were led by Teisha Snyder with 15 points and ten rebounds.

Northeast (24-2) will travel to Beatrice on Tuesday, February 14, to face Southeast Community College at 5:30 p.m.