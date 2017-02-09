Ellen DeGeneres makes light of recent politics





“Be kind to one another” is the phrase that comedian, Ellen DeGeneres, uses to end her daily talk shows. In 2016, she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Obama. His speech noted her as a role model to the LGBT community, someone who reminds us that we all have more in common than we realize and someone who is always full of light and kindness.

So, who else would you expect to have a humorous attitude towards the political chaos that has taken over social media and news stations? What’s better, is that she used Disney Pixar’s new movie, “Finding Dory” to bring light to the political situation. Okay so what is the lesson that Ellen wants you to take away from the nautical children’s movie? I’ll let you decide that one on your own.