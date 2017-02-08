Ingobernable, Netflix’s Second Original Series from Mexico, Premieres March 24

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Netflix reveals the cast that will be accompanying Kate del Castillo and Erik Hayser in the first season of the drama and action series

Beverly Hills, Calif., Feb. 2, 2017 – Netflix confirms March 24, 2017 as the debut for the first season of the anticipated Mexican original series, Ingobernable. The fictional piece will debut at 12am (CST) and feature a total of 15 episodes that will tell the story of a Presidential family set in present day Mexico.

Kate del Castillo (The 33, La Reina del Sur) and Erik Hayser (Las Aparicio, Los Miserables)will be portraying the President and First Lady of Mexico. Emilia Urquiza, is the First Lady of Mexico with big plans to improve conditions for the country through her commitment to fighting for peace. She is a woman with a strong personality, conviction and clear ideas that make her capable of doing anything. As Emilia starts to lose faith in her husband, President Diego Nava, she finds herself at a crossroad where she will need to find a way to deal with a great challenge and uncover the truth. The presidential couple will be joined by their two children Maria Nava Urquiza (Alicia Jaziz, Black Sheep, Gloria ) and Emiliano Nava Urquiza (Alessio Valentini,Yo Soy Pepito, Hasta que te Conocí).

Other cast members include: Erendira Ibarra (Las Aparicio, Sense8, La Vida Inmoral de la Pareja Ideal), Luis Roberto Guzmán (El Pantera, Ladies Night), Fernando Luján (Mirada de Mujer, Todo por Amor), Marina de Tavira (El Señor de los Cielos, Capadocia), Marco Antonio Treviño (The 3

3, Las Aparicio), María del Carmen Farías (Hostile Border, Las Aparicio), Aida López (Frida, Capadocia), Alberto Guerra Ramos (Hasta que te Conocí, Siempre Tuya Acapulco), Harold Torres (Crónica de Castas, Sin Nombre), Maxi Iglesias (Dueños del paraíso, Velvet), Alvaro Guerrero (Amores Perros, The Mission), Diego Cadavid (The Snitch Cartel, Blind Alley), Tamara Mazarrasa Lopez (Camelia la Texana, Everybody’s Got Somebody…Not Me), Marianna Burelli (Paramédicos, El Torito), Hernan del Riego (Cantinflas, Fantasma), Jeirmarie Osorio Rivera (Celia, Fast Five), Mitzi Mabel Cadena (Capadocia, El Señor de los Cielos), and Pablo Astiazarán (La Última Mirada, Goes and Runs).

Ingobernable is produced by Argos and created by Epigmenio Ibarra, Veronica Velasco and Natasha Ybarra-Klor. Additionally, Epigmenio Ibarra and Veronica Velasco serve as executive producers and Natasha Ybarra-Klor as lead writer and co-executive producer for the series. Ingobernable is developed by Veronica Velasco, Epigmenio Ibarra, Natasha Ybarra-Klor, Sheerly Avni, Anai Lopez and Marcelo Tobar. The series is directed by Pedro Pablo Ibarra “Pitipol” and Jose Luis Garcia Agraz.

Ingobernable will premiere globally on Netflix March 24, 2017 at 12am (CST). For more information visit Media.Netflix.com.

