Northeast women’s basketball overtakes Doane JV, 98-45

NORFOLK – A robust offense led the Northeast Community College women’s basketball team to a 98-45 victory over Doane College JV here Monday night.

“Our team has the ability to put up some good offensive numbers, and our 30-point first quarter and 33-point third quarter were examples of that,” said Hawks Coach Matt Svehla. “As a team, we scored in transition, in the paint, from the three-point line and from the free throw line. When a team can score multiple ways, it really makes it difficult for an opponent.”

“We did a lot of good things tonight, but we still need to play cleaner basketball on both ends,” he said.

Sam Caruth led Northeast with 18 points and four rebounds. Aida Santana totaled 15 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Mykala Baylor put up 14 points and seven rebounds. Bianca McDonald recorded 11 points.

Doane was led by Lexi Ryan with 10 points.

The Hawks (23-2) will host Central Community College on Wednesday at the Cox Activities Center on the Norfolk campus. Tip-off is at 6 p.m.