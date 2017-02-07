Northeast men’s basketball notches win against Concordia JV

NORFOLK – The Northeast Community College men’s basketball team has picked up another win after defeating Concordia University JV here tonight, 109-60.

The Hawks shot 61 percent in the first half and 58 percent in the second.

Kyle McKinley shot 9-for-9 from the field for 19 points and also had eight rebounds and four assists. Vance Johnson, 7-for-7 from the field, totaled 16 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Milan Skundric dished out 16 points and seven rebounds. Marty Hill and Calvin Harrington scored 14 points each, and Jalen Mobley finished with 11.

Zach Friel led Concordia with 17 points and four rebounds.

The Hawks (19-7) will return to action on Wednesday when they play host to Central Community College at the Cox Activities Center on the Norfolk campus. Game time is at 8 p.m., following the women’s game at 6 p.m.