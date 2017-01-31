The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

Northeast women’s basketball downs Marshalltown, 102-46

January 31, 2017

NORFOLK – The Northeast Community College women’s basketball team improved to 20-1 here Saturday, defeating Marshalltown Community College, 102-46.

“We were a bit sloppy with the basketball in the first half, but overall we played a pretty good game,” said Hawks Coach Matt Svehla. “We shot a very high percentage and our bench scored 52 points for us. It is good to see our bench give us great minutes and play well.”

Northeast shot 64 percent from the field for the game to the Tigers’ 23 percent.

Five Hawks scored in the double digits. Cynthia Jorge led the pack with 20 points, while Sam Caruth netted 18; Mykala Baylor, 14; Maddie Egr, 12; and Maeva Kitantou, ten. Baylor led rebounds with eight, while Egr, Jorge and Savannah Au each had seven.

The Tigers were led by Alyssa Roth with nine points.

Northeast will travel to Council Bluffs, IA, on Tuesday to face #23 Iowa Western Community College in a 5 p.m. game.

