Northeast reaches out to international students following executive order

TNS Hundreds protest at a vigil for refugees on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 in Dallas, Texas at Thanksgiving Plaza. (Rodger Mallison/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS)





President Donald Trump’s new executive order on immigration and refugee resettlement was signed last Friday, and the order has caused concern among colleges across the country because of their international students studying in America. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Nebraska-Omaha have reached out to their students and cautioned against traveling outside of the country at this time. Northeast has also been reaching out to students affected by this new order. They are letting students know that they are welcome on our campus and that the students and staff at Northeast Community College care about them and value them. Dean of Student Life, Steve Morton said, “We want to make sure that we support all of our students. There are students with different views, and everyone can have their own political views, but as a whole we have to treat everyone with respect and decency regardless of their views or where they come from. As far as I know that hasn’t been an issue.”

The order impacts three different groups of people trying to enter America; Syrian refugees, other refugees, and citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. Following the order Syrian refugees are indefinitely banned from resettling in the United States. Refugees from other countries are hindered from resettlement in America for 120 days. The citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen have been banned from entering America for 90 days.