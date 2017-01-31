The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

Northeast men’s basketball picks up win against Marshalltown

January 31, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






NORFOLK – The Northeast Community College men’s basketball team picked up their fourth win in a row here Saturday in their 81-68 defeat of Marshalltown Community College.

Jalen Mobley led the Hawks in scoring with 20 points, while Milan Skundric had 13. Marty Hill and Melkisedek Moreaux put up 12 points each, and Moreaux also led rebounds with 13.

The Tigers were led by Brandon Simmons with 15 points and ten rebounds, and Mohamed Thiam with 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Northeast (17-6) will host Indian Hills Community College on Wednesday at the Cox Activities Center on the Norfolk campus. Game time is 7 p.m.

Fb-Button
Print Friendly

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




  • Rachel Ellis

    Campus

    Northeast reaches out to international students following executive order

  • Rachel Ellis

    Campus

    Northeast Fun Events

  • Rachel Ellis

    Campus

    The Northeast Administrative Professional Degree

  • Rachel Ellis

    Campus

    Talkin’ Hawks- What’s Better Apple or Android?

  • Rachel Ellis

    Campus

    Technology Tips at the Help Desk

  • Rachel Ellis

    Campus

    Media Arts: Audio Recording Instructor Anthony Beardslee

  • Rachel Ellis

    Campus

    Media Arts: Broadcasting Instructor Brian Anderson

  • Rachel Ellis

    Campus

    Norfolk World War II veteran recounts service

  • Rachel Ellis

    Campus

    Media Arts: Audio and Digital Cinema Instructor Timothy Miller

  • Rachel Ellis

    Campus

    Spring Housing Availability 2017

The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.
Northeast men’s basketball picks up win against Marshalltown