Northeast men’s basketball picks up win against Marshalltown

NORFOLK – The Northeast Community College men’s basketball team picked up their fourth win in a row here Saturday in their 81-68 defeat of Marshalltown Community College.

Jalen Mobley led the Hawks in scoring with 20 points, while Milan Skundric had 13. Marty Hill and Melkisedek Moreaux put up 12 points each, and Moreaux also led rebounds with 13.

The Tigers were led by Brandon Simmons with 15 points and ten rebounds, and Mohamed Thiam with 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Northeast (17-6) will host Indian Hills Community College on Wednesday at the Cox Activities Center on the Norfolk campus. Game time is 7 p.m.