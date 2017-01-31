Hawks softball opens second season on Saturday

NORFOLK – As the Northeast Community College softball team gears up for its second season, Coach Iris Woodhead is excited to build on what her team started last year.

“I’m extremely excited for our second year,” she said. “We made good strides our first year and laid down a great foundation. This year we get to grow off what we started. We have a good mix of talented players, all who play the game of softball with passion.”

Six returning sophomores, five freshmen and two sophomore transfers comprise this year’s roster.

“Our sophomores have provided excellent leadership to help our freshmen adjust to our program,” said Woodhead. “We show a lot of character, perseverance and energy at practice. I’m excited for the girls to get onto the field and start competing.”

Returning sophomores include Kianna Garza, Riverside, CA; Ashley Gilsdorf, Platte Center; Kylie Givens, Wahoo; Lindsey Kvidera, Ponca; Amy Rogers, Craig; and Alyson Romey, Erie, CO.

Outfielder Romey led the Hawks in many of the team’s offensive categories last year. Her .429 batting average was the best on the team as well as her 75 hits, 14 doubles, 13 homeruns, 45 runs batted in, and 56 runs scored. She also recorded two triples and with a slugging percentage of .754. She was named to the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) All-Region Second Team in May.

“Aly provides us with some good leadership in our young outfield,” said Woodhead. “We will look to her again to provide us with a nice kick on offense.”

Infielder Garza posted a .373 batting average with 34 runs scored off 56 hits, with 12 doubles, a triple, 11 homeruns, 43 runs batted in, and a slugging percentage of .687 last year. Of her 11 homeruns, three of them came during a single game. At third base, Garza had a .924 fielding percentage, recording 72 putouts and 74 assists. In May, she earned Honorable Mention accolades on the ICCAC All-Region teams.

“Kianna has taken on a few different roles for us this year,” said Woodhead. “She will see much more time behind the plate than she did last year. I think she has taken that role and embraced it. I look forward to what she will do for the team this year.”

Also returning for Northeast, infielder Rogers posted a .381 batting average last year, with 69 hits, 11 doubles, six home runs and 42 runs batted in.

“Amy was a big threat on offense for us this past year,” said Woodhead. “We will look to her to provide some offense for us this year.”

The freshman players on the Northeast roster this year include Teanne Edens, Hopland, CA; Jade Long, Beatrice; Moriah Payton, McCook; Savannah Robertson, Columbus; and Emily Sherstone, Surrey, British Columbia.

Woodhead said Edens, pitcher, and Robertson, first baseman and outfielder, are expected to be key factors in the Hawks’ success this year. “Teanne shows great command on the mound. She is very self-motivated and has the desire to win. She will be a huge asset to us on the mound this year.”

“Sav is a go getter; she is always trying to be her best. This translates into her play. She’s made tremendous strides at first base and will be fun to watch at the plate.”

The Hawks’ roster also includes two sophomore transfers from Iowa Western Community College: Claudia Navarro, Riverside, CA, and Carlyee Ardnt, Plattsmouth.

“Claudia will see some time behind the plate for us. She is a great contact hitter and works well with our pitching staff. And Carlyee is a versatile player for us. If there is a spot we need filled she will eagerly jump right in,” said Woodhead.

Paige Schmidt serves as assistant coach.

Northeast opens its season on Saturday, February 4, at the Briar Cliff Dome Tournament in Sioux City, IA. The game times have changed from the original schedule. The Hawks will now face Dordt College at 12:30 p.m., Briar Cliff University at 5 p.m. and Morningside College at 6:30 p.m.