Northeast women earn win against Central, 78-65

January 26, 2017

COLUMBUS – Despite issues with fouls, shooting and an injured player, the Northeast Community College women’s basketball team earned a win against Central Community College here yesterday, 78-65.

“We did not play particularly well, but we had some things to overcome,” said Northeast Coach Matt Svehla, who noted a change in the game’s start time, poor shooting and foul problems all contributing to the Hawks’ challenges.

In the third quarter, play was stopped when Northeast’s Iva Belosevic was injured and carried off the court on a stretcher. “Good news is that Iva is okay, but at the time, we didn’t know,” Svehla said. “Play resumed in the middle of the third, and our team responded pretty well. It was a scary moment, and I was proud how our team finished under those conditions.”

Maddie Egr led the Hawks with 17 points and 13 rebounds, while Mykala Baylor had 17 points and four rebounds. Maeva Kitantou finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and eight assists;  Aida Santana, 10 points, six rebounds, and four assists; and Bianca McDonald, 11 points.

Maddy Wolfe led Central with 15 points.

The Hawks (19-1) will face Iowa Western Community College on Wednesday in Council Bluffs, IA. Game time is 5 p.m.

