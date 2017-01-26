The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

Northeast-Iowa Western games postponed to tonight; Tuesday

January 26, 2017

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA – Due to Wednesday’s weather conditions, the Northeast Community College-Iowa Western men’s and women’s basketball games have been postponed.

The men’s game will be played this evening at 6 p.m., while the women’s game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, January 31, at 5 p.m. Both games will be played on the Iowa Western campus in Council Bluffs, IA.

