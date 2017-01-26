Northeast Fun Events

Mark your calendars for these upcoming Northeast events!

Jan. 30-

Monday Night at the Movies- Nerdland- 9:30 p.m. @ Cox Theater – free pop and popcorn to the first 50 people – free with current Northeast ID or $5 for guests

Student Government Association officer applications for the 17-18 school year available at the SGA office (Student Center 216c- inside game room)- wonderful leadership opportunity, half-tuition up to 18 credit hours.

Jan. 31-

Student Leadership Development Series– 4-8 p.m. at the CWC 1108B

Feb. 1-

Wacky Wednesday-

Blood Drive- 9 a.m. -3 p.m. @ Cox atrium- the bus will be in front of Cox.

Check-in table inside Cox atrium- walk-ins welcome!

Feb. 6-

Monday Night at the Movies- Rules Don’t Apply- 9:30 p.m. @ Cox Theater – free pop and popcorn to the first 50 people – free with current Northeast ID or $5 for guests

Feb 8-

Wacky Wednesday-

To Write Love On Her Arms (TWLOHA)- 11 a.m.- 1p.m. at the Hawks Point Cafeteria. Stop by the table in the cafeteria to get information about finding help for those struggling with suicide, depression, addiction, and self-injury.

Write LOVE on your arm to help raise awareness!

***Free Love is the Movement t-shirts, bracelets, and more!

Basketball Double Header Tailgate Party- 5:45 @ Cox Atrium

Free Hawks Stocking hat, slice of pizza and pop to the first 75 students with current Northeast ID. Wear school spirit to be entered in drawing for Northeast hoodie!