NETFLIX TAKES WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO JOE PISCATELLA’S JOSHUA: TEENAGER VS. SUPERPOWER

When the Chinese Communist Party threatens its promise of autonomy to Hong Kong, teenager Joshua Wong decides to save his homeland. Rallying thousands of kids to skip school and occupy the streets, Joshua becomes an unlikely leader in Hong Kong and one of China’s most notorious dissidents. A remarkable portrait of courage, resilience and youthful idealism, Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower demonstrates how one young man mortgages his own future to try and save his city.

“Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower is a filmmaking triumph,” says Lisa Nishimura, Netflix VP of Original Documentaries. “Piscatella has woven together the complex and inspirational story of an unlikely activist, whose acts of bravery and conviction need to be seen around the world. In an era where we are witnessing heightened civic participation and freedom of expression, we are pleased to offer a global platform for audiences to engage on these issues.”

“We could not be more thrilled to be in business with Netflix,” says Andrew Duncan, the film’s producer and Founder of June Pictures. “Their global platform will allow us to share Joshua’s message about the importance of due process of law and freedom of speech with a worldwide audience.”

“The Netflix partnership will also allow us to reach millions of young people who will find inspiration in Joshua’s story,” adds director Joe Piscatella.

Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower is written and directed by Joe Piscatella (#chicagoGirl: The Social Network Takes on a Dictator). The film is executive produced by Alex Saks and produced by Andrew Duncan, Matthew Torne and Mark Rinehart.

