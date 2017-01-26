Hawks capitalize on depth to take down Central, 95-82

Even with an injured starting point guard, the Northeast Community College men’s basketball team was able to defeat Central Community College here Saturday, 95-82.

The Hawks were without starting point guard Jalen Mobley due to an injury. Allen Anderson and Mathew Wingett filled in.

Northeast came out early with a strong defense, passing the ball to Kyle McKinley for easy baskets and also earning big shots from sophomore guard Marty Hill.

“This is one of the deepest teams I’ve ever coached,” said Coach Dan Anderson. “We go eleven deep. Our motto has been, ‘When one guy goes down, another guy steps up,’ and that is what happened tonight.”

The Hawks were led by Hill, who scored 28 points on 11-for-17 shooting. Anderson, filling in for Mobley, dished out 15 points and five assists. McKinley recorded 10 points and three rebounds.

Luke Cadzow and Logan Fleming led Central with 23 points each.

Now 15-6 and 1-1 in conference play, the Hawks will travel to Council Bluffs, IA, on Wednesday to face Iowa Western Community College in a 7 p.m. game.