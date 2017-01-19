Northeast men’s basketball outlasts Southeastern, 76-71

NORFOLK – The Northeast Community College men’s basketball team held off Southeastern Community College by a final score of 76-71 here last night.

Vance Johnson led the Hawks, earning 15 points and 13 rebounds in 5-for-11 shooting. Milan Skundric shot 5-for-9 overall and 3-for-6 from distance, for 13 points total. Kyle McKinley and Marty Hill had 11 and ten points, respectively.

Southeastern was led by Rayford Albright with 23 points.

Northeast (14-6) will travel to Columbus on Saturday to face Central Community College in a 7:30 p.m. game.