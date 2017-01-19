8th Annual Soup ‘R Art

Come celebrate Northeast Nebraskan creativity in all its greatest forms! From food, to music, to visual arts – your senses will be filled with art-amazingness.

This event will be help at the Life Long Learning Center on the Northeast Community College Campus on Sunday Jan. 29th from 11am-3pm.

Great fun for the whole family!

Hosted by the Norfolk Art Center they will be offering:

• NEW KIDS ZONE! Games, crafts and more!

• Yummy soups and desserts crafted by local chefs

• Watch artists demonstrate their creative talents

• Purchase original artwork from regional artists

• Silent auction and raffle supports youth art programs

Tickets:

Adults: $10 in Advance • $15 at the Door

Kids (3-10) • $5