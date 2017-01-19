The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

8th Annual Soup ‘R Art

January 19, 2017

Come celebrate Northeast Nebraskan creativity in all its greatest forms! From food, to music, to visual arts – your senses will be filled with art-amazingness.
This event will be help at the Life Long Learning Center on the Northeast Community College Campus on Sunday Jan. 29th from 11am-3pm.
Great fun for the whole family!

Hosted by the Norfolk Art Center they will be offering:
• NEW KIDS ZONE! Games, crafts and more!
• Yummy soups and desserts crafted by local chefs
• Watch artists demonstrate their creative talents
• Purchase original artwork from regional artists
• Silent auction and raffle supports youth art programs

Tickets:
Adults: $10 in Advance • $15 at the Door
Kids (3-10) • $5

