8th Annual Soup ‘R Art
January 19, 2017
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Come celebrate Northeast Nebraskan creativity in all its greatest forms! From food, to music, to visual arts – your senses will be filled with art-amazingness.
This event will be help at the Life Long Learning Center on the Northeast Community College Campus on Sunday Jan. 29th from 11am-3pm.
Great fun for the whole family!
Hosted by the Norfolk Art Center they will be offering:
• NEW KIDS ZONE! Games, crafts and more!
• Yummy soups and desserts crafted by local chefs
• Watch artists demonstrate their creative talents
• Purchase original artwork from regional artists
• Silent auction and raffle supports youth art programs
Tickets:
Adults: $10 in Advance • $15 at the Door
Kids (3-10) • $5
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.