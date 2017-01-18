Love Alarm Set to Become Netflix First Korean Original Series

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Seoul – January 5, 2017 – Netflix Inc., the world’s leading Internet television network, today announced its first Korean original series Love Alarm, based on the webtoon by Kye Young Chon, one of Korea’s most popular comic authors known for her unique take on the romance genre.

This 12-episode series will be produced by Jaemoon Lee from the newly-formed production company, Hidden Sequence. Lee was previously involved in several award-winning Korean drama series including Signal and An Incomplete Life, both of which have a passionate following by K-drama fans around the world.

Love Alarm already has a big and rabid fanbase and it is one of the most popular webtoon series in Korea. The story revolves around an unknown developer releasing an app that will tell the user if someone within 10 meters has romantic feelings for them, which greatly disrupts society.

“We want Love Alarm, the TV series, to exhibit the liveliness and expression of emotions, with visual treatments that will reflect Ms Chon’s vision when she created the story,” said Jaemoon Lee, Hidden Sequence.

“It is an honor for Netflix to collaborate with a great storyteller like Ms Chon and a visionary producer like Mr. Lee for our very first Korean original production. Working together, we look forward to transforming this wildly imaginative story into a top-quality drama series for over 86 million Netflix members around the world,” said Erik Barmack, VP of International Originals, Netflix.

Love Alarm will premiere exclusively on Netflix in 2018 to its members in over 190 countries.

About Netflix

Netflix is the world’s leading Internet television network with over 86 million members in over 190 countries enjoying more than 125 million hours of TV shows and movies per day, including original series, documentaries and feature films. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on nearly any Internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

About Ms Kye Young Chon

Graphic novel author Kye Young Chon made a promising debut by winning the grand prize at a contest for rookie authors in 1996. Her major works include Unplugged Boy, Audition, Girl In Heels, and Beautiful Man. Chon is still continuing a prolific career today, in the era of webtoons, expanding her career into the web platform from comic books, and her recent series Love Alarm is considered the biggest hit since her debut.

About Hidden Sequence

Hidden Sequence is a newly-established Korean production company founded and headed by Jaemoon Lee, formerly of CJ E&M and widely known for his work as a producer on award-winning Korean drama series such as An Incomplete Life and Signal, Hidden Sequence is the first Korean production company signed to produce an original series for Netflix.