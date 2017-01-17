Veronica Castro, Aislinn Derbez and Cecilia Suarez will take part in a Netflix Original Series

Beverly Hills, California, January 11, 2017- Netflix, announced today that Veronica Castro (The rich also cry) is not only making a comeback, but officially doing so in a completely new way and through Netflix. The new original series, written and directed by Manolo Caro, will start filming this year and also feature prominent Mexican actresses Aislinn Derbez (A la Mala) and Cecilia Suarez (Cappadocia).

The three actresses met in Mexico City to film a short video to announce their participation in the upcoming comedy about mourning, lovers, flowers and other addictions.

Veronica stated, “I’m very excited to be working with Netflix. It’s like jumping over to a new century, I did it, I jumped and tried everything, but was missing working on a series with Manolo. I think it’s going to go very well and I’m very excited and grateful with the once in a lifetime opportunity I have and know I need to take advantage of this.” Veronica also added the following about her experience during the filming of the announcement,“I am very happy to be close to two successful people like Ceci (Cecilia Suárez) and Aislinn, both talented young women with tremendous beauty and great companionship.They welcomed me, we greeted each other, I love them and the truth is it’s a great opportunity to be able to work with them.”

“I was very excited from the moment Manolo mentioned the concept, the story and the team. I was thrilled about being able to work with people that I really admire, that’s fascinating to me,” Aislinn said of her first impression of the project with Manolo and Netflix. “I cannot wait any longer. I love Cecilia and she is one of my favorite actresses and Veronica is one of the most important icons in our country. I couldn’t have asked for a better team, “ added the actress.

Cecilia also added her enthusiasm in working on the series with the outstanding female cast, “I feel very happy. I’m excited about the Manolo-Netflix ensemble. I think they are two styles and two creative ideologies that complement each other. I love being part of a story where I get to work with characters portrayed by interesting women, Veronica and Aislinn are easy going, fun and great teammates. I am excited to tell this story with them.”

The dark comedy revolves around a seemingly successful and idyllic family-run flower business full of dysfunctional secrets. One day, the patriarch finds out his longtime mistress has suddenly passed away and he decides to bring their children into the household alongside his current wife and family who didn’t know they existed. The series explores the need to protect and forgive loved ones, no matter how uncomfortable.

The untitled project will be directed by Manolo Caro and produced by Rafa Ley and Stacy Perskie from Noc Noc Cinema. The celebrated filmmaker, is also known for directing: Tales of an Immoral couple, Elvira I’ll Give You My Life But I’m Using It, Love of My Loves and I Don’t Know Whether to Slit My Veins or Leave Them Long.

This series will be part of the Netflix Original productions slate filmed in Latin America including Narcos, Club de Cuervos, Ingobernable, 3%, Edha, O Matador, Sense8 and the untitled project from Jose Padilha based on current events in Brazil.