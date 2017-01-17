The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

  • Want to learn Wordpress, Video Editing, Social Media, and Graphics? Work for the Viewpoint! Applied Journalism CRN #20557

  • The Viewpoint is looking for an Entertainment or Music Reviewer interested in covering national or local entertainment stories - [email protected]

  • If you would like to work for the Viewpoint, sign up for the Applied Journalism class, CRN#20557

Hawks rout Hastings College, 117-56; Tuesday’s game rescheduled

January 17, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






NORFOLK – The Northeast Community College women’s basketball team downed Hastings College JV here tonight, defeating the Broncos 117-56. Northeast (17-1) had a fast start, jumping to 33-8 by the end of the first quarter. The Hawks recorded a total of 41 assists for the game on 65 percent shooting.

“That might be a team record for assists in a game,” said Northeast Coach Matt Svehla. “Many of those shots were in transition, but our half court execution was solid and got us points as well. This team shares the ball very well, and it is great to see players pass up a good shot in order to get a great shot.”

Svehla said the bench scored 51 points, and seven players scored in double figures.

High scorers include Maddie Egr with 23 points; Mykala Baylor with 18; Cynthia Jorge, 15; Iva Belosevic, 14; Sam Caruth, 12; and Maeva Kitantou and Aida Santana with 10 each. Kitantou also led assists with ten.

Tatum Stenger led the Broncos in scoring with 18 points.

Northeast’s game against Midland University JV, originally set for Tuesday, has been rescheduled. The Hawks will travel to Fremont on Monday to face the Warriors at 5:45 p.m.

Fb-Button
Print Friendly

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




  • Mark Lange

    Campus

    Media Arts: Audio Recording Instructor Anthony Beardslee

  • Mark Lange

    Campus

    Media Arts: Broadcasting Instructor Brian Anderson

  • Mark Lange

    Campus

    Norfolk World War II veteran recounts service

  • Mark Lange

    Campus

    Media Arts: Audio and Digital Cinema Instructor Timothy Miller

  • Mark Lange

    Campus

    Spring Housing Availability 2017

  • Mark Lange

    Campus

    Make moola at schoola

  • Mark Lange

    Campus

    Students get creative with pottery

  • Mark Lange

    Campus

    Business & Technology: Dean of Business & Technology Dr. Wade Herley

  • Mark Lange

    Campus

    Business & Technology: Associate Dean of Business & Technology Shawn Tillotson

  • Mark Lange

    Campus

    Business & Technology: Executive Assistant Melissa O’Connor

The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.
Hawks rout Hastings College, 117-56; Tuesday’s game rescheduled