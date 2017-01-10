The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

  • Want to learn Wordpress, Video Editing, Social Media, and Graphics? Work for the Viewpoint! Applied Journalism CRN #20557

  • The Viewpoint is looking for an Entertainment or Music Reviewer interested in covering national or local entertainment stories - [email protected]

  • If you would like to work for the Viewpoint, sign up for the Applied Journalism class, CRN#20557

Northeast men’s basketball downs Southeast, 112-84

January 10, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






NORFOLK – The Northeast Community College men’s basketball team took the court for the first time since December 14 on Saturday, defeating Southeast Community College, 112-84.

The Hawks’ return from semester break saw seven players scoring in the double digits. Vance Johnson and Melkisedek Moreaux led the pack with 17 points each. Mathew Wingett and Milan Skundric netted 14 each, and Marty Hill had 12. Jalen Mobley and Kyle McKinley both recorded 10.

Northeast shot 54 percent from the field to Southeast’s 44 percent.

Southeast was led by Bobby Parker with 30 points and eight rebounds.

Now 13-5, Northeast will open conference play on Saturday when they face Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, IA. Game time is 7 p.m.

Fb-Button
Print Friendly

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




  • Adam Grosserode

    Campus

    Media Arts: Audio Recording Instructor Anthony Beardslee

  • Adam Grosserode

    Campus

    Media Arts: Broadcasting Instructor Brian Anderson

  • Adam Grosserode

    Campus

    Norfolk World War II veteran recounts service

  • Adam Grosserode

    Campus

    Media Arts: Audio and Digital Cinema Instructor Timothy Miller

  • Adam Grosserode

    Campus

    Spring Housing Availability 2017

  • Adam Grosserode

    Campus

    Make moola at schoola

  • Adam Grosserode

    Campus

    Students get creative with pottery

  • Adam Grosserode

    Campus

    Business & Technology: Dean of Business & Technology Dr. Wade Herley

  • Adam Grosserode

    Campus

    Business & Technology: Associate Dean of Business & Technology Shawn Tillotson

  • Adam Grosserode

    Campus

    Business & Technology: Executive Assistant Melissa O’Connor

The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.
Northeast men’s basketball downs Southeast, 112-84