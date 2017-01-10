Northeast men’s basketball downs Southeast, 112-84

NORFOLK – The Northeast Community College men’s basketball team took the court for the first time since December 14 on Saturday, defeating Southeast Community College, 112-84.

The Hawks’ return from semester break saw seven players scoring in the double digits. Vance Johnson and Melkisedek Moreaux led the pack with 17 points each. Mathew Wingett and Milan Skundric netted 14 each, and Marty Hill had 12. Jalen Mobley and Kyle McKinley both recorded 10.

Northeast shot 54 percent from the field to Southeast’s 44 percent.

Southeast was led by Bobby Parker with 30 points and eight rebounds.

Now 13-5, Northeast will open conference play on Saturday when they face Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, IA. Game time is 7 p.m.