Hawks women’s basketball defeats Southeast, 89-63

NORFOLK – The Northeast Community College women’s basketball team returned from semester break with an 89-63 win over Southeast Community College here Saturday.

Hawks Coach Matt Svehla said that his team’s first game since December 15 had a number of ups and downs. “We did some good things, but we were inconsistent with our execution, and we were too loose with the ball. Our pressure was pretty good during the first half and allowed us to grab a comfortable lead,” he said.

Both Mykala Baylor and Iva Belosevic recorded double doubles, with Baylor putting up 20 points and 14 rebounds, and Belosevic finishing with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Aida Santana netted 19 points, and Maddie Egr recorded 15 points and eight rebounds.

Southeast was led by DeAsia Walker with 13 points.

Northeast (16-1) will return to action on Thursday when they host Hastings College JV at 5 p.m. at the Cox Activities Center on Northeast’s Norfolk campus.