Netflix Unveils Its Most Epic Kids Show Yet… Just When Families Need It Most

Beverly Hills, CA, December 14, 2016 – ‘Twas the day after Christmas and all through the house, no child was complaining, not even a spouse. The gifts were unwrapped and toys played with care, while parents reveled in the peace and quiet in the air… Well, that lasted 10 minutes. Netflix understands it’s not long before the first “I’M BORED” escapes angelic children’s little lips. That’s why, on Dec. 23rd, Netflix and DreamWorks Animation Television will treat families to 13 hours of adventure, suspense and limitless imagination with the all-new series DreamWorks Trollhunters. *

This epic saga isn’t your ordinary kids fare, as parents are just as likely to end up hooked. When the world of humans and trolls collide and an ordinary teenager is beckoned to save them both, parent and child alike will find themselves cheering on an unlikely yet lovable hero. With dozens of hours of unstructured time to fill until kids head back to school, DreamWorks Trollhunters has everyone at home covered with 26 cinematic episodes ripe for enjoyment. Mom & Dad should especially stay tuned for:

24 acts of bravery destined to build confidence.

15 jokes adults will love that kids won’t catch.

32 ways to appreciate the power of friendship.

14 times you might get a little choked up.

38 awkward moments that’ll remind you of high school.

14 creatures kids will describe later in painstaking detail.

5 worlds that’ll inspire fridge-worthy drawings.

7 scenes that could [potentially] motivate the kids to make you a meal.

46 times kids will totally get the giggles.

20 gross-out moments only a kid can love.

44 insane action scenes to reenact as a family.

16 inside jokes to last your family a lifetime.

16 times your resident trouble-maker may get new ideas.

21 moments that will awaken your inner hero.

15 lessons kids will learn whether they realize it or not.

“We program our shows around people’s lives – not advertising schedules,” said Andy Yeatman, Director of Kids Content for Netflix. “We know our members are hungry for new content in the slow post-holiday weeks of late December and early January, which is when our viewership peaks. So, we teamed with DreamWorks Animation Television and acclaimed filmmaker Guillermo del Toro to launch 26 episodes – the most we’ve delivered of any original series at once – to give families a new story to enjoy together.”

This December, DreamWorks Trollhunters will tug at all the right heartstrings as families curl up and plunge headlong into a fantastical tale of astonishing creatures, secret civilizations and powerful villains bent on revenge.