Northeast women’s basketball routs Iowa Central, 74-33

December 19, 2016

NORFOLK – The Northeast Community College women’s basketball team wrapped up the first half of their season with a 74-33 win over Iowa Central Community College here tonight.

“Our defense was pretty good in the first half,” said Hawks Coach Matt Svehla. “We were able to disrupt their offensive flow and get our transition game going.”

Cynthia Jorge led Northeast with 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Mykala Baylor had 11 points and nine rebounds, while Maddie Egr put up 11 points and three rebounds.

Iowa Central was led by Kayla Morgan and Michaela Graffunder with nine points each. Graffunder also recorded six rebounds.

Svehla said he has high expectations for his team as they prepare for the rest of the season.

“Heading into break with a 15-1 record is nice, but we can still play much better. We will be anxious for the second half of the season.”

Northeast will host Southeast Community College on Saturday, January 7, at the Cox Activities Center on the Norfolk campus. Game time is 2 p.m.

