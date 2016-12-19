Hawks net win over Little Priest, 107-71

NORFOLK – The Northeast men’s basketball team closed out the first half of their season last night, defeating Little Priest Tribal College, 107-71.

Northeast took a sizable lead over the Warriors early, bringing the halftime score to 60-32.

Vance Johnson led the Hawks with 20 points and eight rebounds. Mathew Wingett finished with 17 points; Marty Hill, 13; and Milan Skundric, 12.

The Hawks (12-5) will return to action on Saturday, January 7, when they host Southeast Community College at the Cox Activities Center on the Northeast campus in Norfolk. Tip-off is at 4 p.m.