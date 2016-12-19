The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.

  • Want to learn Wordpress, Video Editing, Social Media, and Graphics? Work for the Viewpoint! Applied Journalism CRN #20557

  • The Viewpoint is looking for an Entertainment or Music Reviewer interested in covering national or local entertainment stories - [email protected]

  • If you would like to work for the Viewpoint, sign up for the Applied Journalism class, CRN#20557

Hawks net win over Little Priest, 107-71

December 19, 2016

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






NORFOLK – The Northeast men’s basketball team closed out the first half of their season last night, defeating Little Priest Tribal College, 107-71.

Northeast took a sizable lead over the Warriors early, bringing the halftime score to 60-32.

Vance Johnson led the Hawks with 20 points and eight rebounds. Mathew Wingett finished with 17 points; Marty Hill, 13; and Milan Skundric, 12.

The Hawks (12-5) will return to action on Saturday, January 7, when they host Southeast Community College at the Cox Activities Center on the Northeast campus in Norfolk. Tip-off is at 4 p.m.

Fb-Button
Print Friendly

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




  • Reporter

    Campus

    Media Arts: Audio Recording Instructor Anthony Beardslee

  • Reporter

    Campus

    Media Arts: Broadcasting Instructor Brian Anderson

  • Reporter

    Campus

    Norfolk World War II veteran recounts service

  • Reporter

    Campus

    Media Arts: Audio and Digital Cinema Instructor Timothy Miller

  • Reporter

    Campus

    Spring Housing Availability 2017

  • Reporter

    Campus

    Make moola at schoola

  • Reporter

    Campus

    Students get creative with pottery

  • Reporter

    Campus

    Business & Technology: Dean of Business & Technology Dr. Wade Herley

  • Reporter

    Campus

    Business & Technology: Associate Dean of Business & Technology Shawn Tillotson

  • Reporter

    Campus

    Business & Technology: Executive Assistant Melissa O’Connor

The official student newspaper of Northeast Community College.
Hawks net win over Little Priest, 107-71